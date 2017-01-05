Teen charged with causing damage to War wreaths

A teenager appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court last week charged with damaging wreaths belonging to the Royal British Legion at the War Memorial in the Diamond on December 4th.

Ciaron Doyle, from Pinetrees, in the Upper Galliagh area of the city, appeared in court for the first time in relation to a charge of causing damage to the wreaths and supports belonging to the Royal British Legion at The Diamond at the start of last month.

Doyle was also charged with indecent behaviour in the nearby London Street on the same date.

A police constable was asked by a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor if he was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case involving Doyle to which the officer replied that he was.

The PPS solicitor then asked the police officer if he could connect the defendant to the charges to which the officer also replied in the affirmative.

Defence solicitor, Paddy McDermott, told the court that he believed the incident was more a case of “drunken high jinks” than motivated by hate in any way.

Mr. McDermott told the court that he would be seeking an “alternative disposal” and asked for a short adjournment.

District Judge Barney McElholm granted Doyle his own bail of £200 and ordered him not to enter the curtilage of the War Memorial in the city centre. The case was scheduled to be dealt with again at Bishop Street Magistrate’s Court on January 12.