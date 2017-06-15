Teenager beaten and wounded during street robbery in Derry

Detectives have appealed for information following a report that a teenager was set upon and wounded with a blade during a robbery in Derry.

It was reported that the 18-year-old man was attacked by two males as he walked in the Marlborough Street area at around 5.45pm on Saturday last, June 10.

The attackers punched and kicked the man to the ground and stole his phone.

The man was treated in hospital for cuts and bruising, and an injury to his stomach which police said “is believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Following the attack, the two males made off on foot through a metal fence on Marlborough Road towards the Bogside.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1040 10/06/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”