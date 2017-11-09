Teenager shot: ‘No place for guns’ in Derry

A Derry Councillor has warned there is no place for guns in Derry after a teenager was shot in the leg by a masked gang in the city last night.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly was commenting after visiting the scene of the attack at a flat in the Gartan Square in the Bogside last night.

Colr. Kelly said: “It’s important to repeat the message that there is no place for guns or such actions on the streets of our city.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”

Detectives at Strand Road are investigating the paramilitary style shooting.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “A 17-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg after at least two masked men forced their way into his home at around 10.45pm.

“One was armed with a baton or wooden bat and the other with a handgun.

“It’s believed a woman in her 50s may also have been assaulted by the intruders. She was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police have said two other adults are understood to have been in the house at the time but were not hurt.

The spokesperson said: “While thankfully this young man’s injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information about this crime or anyone who may be able to help identify the perpetrators. Please contact Criminal Investigation Branch detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1428 08/11/17.

“Information about crime can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555 111.”