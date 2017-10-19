Teens charged over Waterside incident

Two teenagers are due to appear at Derry Magistrate's Court following an incident in the Waterside on Tuesday.

The Reducing Offending Unit at Strand Road have charged two males to Derry Magistrates Court today.

The two males were arrested on Tuesday evening after police received reports of suspicious activity in the area of Bond’s Hill.

A 16 year old males has been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug and an 18 year old male has been charged with attempted burglary, vehicle interference and criminal damage.