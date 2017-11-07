Temperature in Derry to plummet tonight and tomorrow

The temperature in Derry is set to plummet on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office forecasts that the 'feels like' temperature will be zero degrees centigrade on Wednesday morning.

The temperature is expected to dip to just above freezing on Tuesday evening.

The 'feels like' temperature is a more accurate reading of how the temperature will feel when stepping out as it takes into consideration wind speed and humidity.

"Lengthy clear periods will lead to some frost and fog patches. Minimum temperature -1 °C," said the Met Office about Tuesday evening.

"A dry start on Wednesday before thickening cloud brings outbreaks of rain from the west later in the morning and through the afternoon. Freshening southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 11 °C."