Tender application process for Foyle ferry service extended

The tender application process for a cross border ferry service linking Derry and Donegal has been re-advertised.

Potential operators had until April 28th to submit their tender application for the Magilligan to Greencastle ferry service, however, that’s been extended to noon on May 12.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council confirmed “no valid tender was received”, and they had made arrangements to re-tender the service.

Causeway Sinn Fein Colr. Dermot Nicholl said it shows councillors in Donegal “see the relevance of benefits of the ferry service”.

Colr. Nicholl applauded how they had “taken the initiative to forge ahead”.

Sinn Fein and SDLP Causeway councillors have challenged a vote which resulted in councillors voting against providing subvention in principle for the troubled ferry service, which had previously been subsidised by Limavady Borough Council and Donegal Council.

Causeway Council said last month the matters are “the subject of confidential consideration and Council is unable to comment at present.”