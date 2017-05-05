‘Thank you’ party for Roe Valley volunteers

A vintage tea party is being held in Limavady to mark Volunteers’ Week, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in collaboration with Causeway Volunteer Centre and Limavady Volunteer Centre, as a way to thank local volunteers.

Mayor Maura Hickey, said: “The efforts of our community and voluntary sector cannot be underestimated.”

Mary McNickle from Causeway Volunteer Centre said volunteers’ week, from June 1st until June 7th, is “an annual reminder for us to show our appreciation to all volunteers.”

Ashleen Schenning, from Limavady Volunteer Centre said without volunteers “many organisations would cease to exist.”

The tea party will be held in Roe Valley Arts Centre on 5th June from 2pm - 4pm. Call 028 7035 8265 or email volunteer@causewayvc.org