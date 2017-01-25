The Brandywell as you’ve never seen it before...

The demolition work at Brandywell Stadium is almost complete.

Reader, Joe Dunn, took a photo of the ongoing construction work at the stadium using a drone and sent it into the ‘Journal’.

As you can see, the famous football pitch is all but gone and there is no trace of the clubhouse or the old Glentoran Stand.

It is estimated that the redevelopment of Brandywell Stadium will be completed later this year.

Derry City F.C. will play all of their home matches during the 2017 season in Maginn Park, Buncrana, Co. Donegal.