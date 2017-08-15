‘The Last of the Name’ now released on DVD

The Last of the Name, the documentary about Clonmany story-teller Charles McGlinchey is now available online at iSeanachai.com.

The DVD is also on sale in a number of local shops in Inishowen and at Cool Discs in Foyle Street in Derry.

The 70-minute film traces the book from its inception, to the role played by Ireland’s literary giants, Seamus Heaney and Brian Friel, in its publication.

The impact and significance of the work – particularly with regard to the Irish Language – are examined, as is its legacy: from the McGlinchey Summer School to a recent multi-media interpretation.

The film production team are all from Inishowen. It features Carndonagh’s Paul Kelly in the role of Charles McGlinchey, as well as the finest of local music, including Finbarr Doherty, the Henry Girls, and Tom Byrne.

Film-maker Paul McCarroll said: “We’re delighted to have the digital download facility working on our website. Now, anyone from anywhere can rent our film for 72 hours - it only costs €5, and it’s instantaneous. And folks can also buy it on download or on DVD - at iSeanachai.com as well. A lot of people were wanting to send the film to their relatives overseas, and now that is all so easy to do.”

On Wednesday August 23 at 8pm, there will be a special screening of The Last of the Name at the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries.

The Centre is built on the site of the Primary school which McGlinchey attended.

Before Charles McGlinchey died in 1955, his memories and musing on everything from the passing of a language and a way of life, the loss of community, the disappearance of the Fairies, and the survival of culture, were captured by a local schoolteacher.

30 years later, the manuscript was championed by Seamus Heaney, and was edited by Brian Friel – “for the love of the material”.