The Magic Numbers have been announced as the latest headliners for this year’s Stendhal Festival

The Magic Numbers have been announced as the latest headline act for this year’s Stendhal Festival in Limavady.

The band, which quickly won the affection of critics and audiences with their Mercury nominated, top ten, double platinum, self-titled debut in 200, will play the popular festival on Saturday, August 12.

They honed and refined their guitar and harmony sound on Those The Brokes (2006) before widening out with a more piano and studio based set on 2010’s The Runaway.

With their sunshine harmonies and commitment to delighting audiences, The Magic Numbers have gained a reputation as purveyors of very upbeat pop rock and are a perfect way to close proceedings on Stendhal for another year.

Stendhal is also very proud to announce A Set for Stevie, a tribute to Stevie Martin.

This will involve a collaboration with a host of local artists, who all had a connection with, and love and respect for, Stevie Martin, who sadly passed away last year.

Keeping her country this year will be one of Ireland’s brightest country music stars, Lisa McHugh.

With thousands of fans and many awards to her name, Lisa has released six albums so far and her latest studio release “#Country” shot straight into the top 10 in The Irish Charts reaching number 3.

Lisa continues to capture peoples’ hearts all over the country with her charisma, charm and of course her unbelievable talent on-stage.

For the first time ever Stendhal is teaming up with the legen-Derry Celtronic Festival to bring the beats to the farm this summer. Celtronic will present both Phil Kieran and Deep Fried Funk.

The Oh Yeah Centre are celebrating their tenth year in 2017 and are coming back to Stendhal to showcase some of the brightest new Northern Irish talent. This year their Showcase consists of Owen Denvir, Larks, The Over The Hill Collective, Brand New Friend, Girls Rock School and Emer Maguire.

The Nerve Centre is also back with its annual residence showcasing the talents of brand spanking news bands formed over the course of the centres summer projects which include; Music Hothouse, GSWM, Pulse, Tuned In and Camp Rock.

Added to this will also be a host of other phenomenal acts such as Dublin six-piece instrumental act Overhead, The Albatross, Derry Alt Rockers Making Monsters, one man blues-rock whirlwind Thee Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and dozens more.

Festival organiser Ross Parkhill said: “Topping our bill year-on-year is getting harder and harder to do each year but I think we have managed it again.

“We are so happy that the Magic Numbers are coming to play, they are band that radiate warmth, charm and happiness and in many ways they encapsulate what Stendhal is all about.”

He added: “On top of that we have so many top notch artists that it is hard to pick out just one or two to specifically discuss.

“We will be putting up links to all our acts on our Facebook page over the coming weeks so we implore you to check them all out as they are all truly worthy of your time.”

Ross concluded: “It is shaping up to be a really, really good year at the farm. Tickets are flying out and we are on target to make this this biggest Stendhal ever, again.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.stendhalfestival.com and several local outlets.

Full Line-up to date:

ASH, The Magic Numbers, Sharon Shannon, Ciaran Lavery, A Set for Stevie, Ulrich Schnauss, Ginkgoa, The 4 of Us, Lisa McHugh, Rackhouse Pilfer, Jealous of the Birds, Overhead, the Albatross, Amy Montgomery, Anthony Toner, Aural Air, Basork, Brand New Friend, Brash Isaac, Bror, Celtronic presents Phil Kieran and Deep Fried Funk, Chloe McAllister, Conor Mason, Conor Phillips, Emma Lusby, Empty Lungs, Flash Harry, Flats and Sharps, Foreign Owl, Gareth Dunlop, Glass Wings, Hiva Oa, Homespun Sound System, Joseph Leighton Trio, John Street Band, Joshua Burnside, Katie and the Carnival, Larks, Making Monsters, Militant Vinylist, Moongoose, Nina Harries, No Oil Paintings, Nomadic Piano Project, Owen Denvir, Opera NI, Paddy Nash, Phili ‘N’ Dotz, Pine the Pilcrow, Rebekah Fitch, ROE, Rosborough, Ryan McMullan, Ryan Vail, Steve Loc, Susie Blue, The Burning Glass, The Over The Hill Collective, Thee Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Villiers and the Villains, Wake America, Waking Android.