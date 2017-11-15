The world premier of the Derry Liars Club

Are you a good yarn spinner, enjoy a funny story, up for a laugh, even know a few quirky songs? Then Studio 2 is the place to be on Monday, November 20 for the inaugural world premiere of ‘The Derry Liars Club’, with the mic live at 7.30pm

Derry is rich in stories, both tall and true, some from bygone years, some more recent, others dark and funny, mixed with the fantastic and powerful and the good folk of the city are renowned for spinning a good yarn, telling tall tales, storytelling, reminiscing folklore and even whistling a tune or singing a song and Studio 2 hopes to become the focal point of bringing such storytellers together starting Monday night next.

Under the control of ‘yarnspinner extraordinaire’ and London Comedy Award winner 2015, George Murphy a night’s craic is guaranteed with the man himself promising something for everyone.

“Next Monday night will see Studio 2 hopefully filled with storytellers reciting fables that will become funnier, stranger and ‘taller’ as the night goes on.”

As well as having some fun there is also the chance to come away with £100 for taking the ‘Biggest Liar’ prize on the opening night.

So all roads lead to Studio 2, Skeoge Industrial Estate (beside Murdocks DIY) for a night’s entertainment of yarnspinning to suit all tastes.