Theresa May sends Martin McGuinness ‘best wishes’

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said Martin McGuinness has played a key role in securing political deals in the north.

In a brief statement, Ms. May said she wanted to send Mr McGuinness “best wishes for his retirement”.

She was speaking after Mr McGuinness announced on Thursday that he was retiring from frontline politics.

Ms. May said: “Martin McGuinness served the people of Northern Ireland as deputy First Minister for nearly a decade.

“We recognise his work over many years securing a number of significant political agreements.

“He played a key role in moving the Republican movement towards a position of using peaceful and democratic means.

“I want to send him best wishes for his retirement.

“We will all continue to work to make sure that the people of Northern Ireland are able to live freely and in peace.”