Thieves who targeted play park in Derry condemned

Thieves have stolen dozens of wooden planks being used during the construction of a play park in Strathfoyle.

Over 100 wooden planks being used for fencing were lifted from the area sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Strathfoyle Community Association has reported that around 35 fence boards were unscrewed and lifted from fencing at the site. A further 90 in storage were also lifted, and there are now fears such incidents could delay the early summer opening of the play park.

The Association’s Chairperson, Alex Duffy. branded those responsible “mindless.” He said: “We do not want any delays and we want the park to open so local children will have the chance to avail of it,” he said.

Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Fleming said: “The local community is shocked at this attack on a community facility which people have fought long and hard for over many years. Anybody with any information about who was responsible should give it to the PSNI.”

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council confirmed that a number of fencing boards had been removed.