‘This is a devastating tragedy’ - Foyle MP

Foyle Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion has expressed her sympathies to the family of the six-year-old who died after being found with severe injuries on a road this morning.

Police confirmed today that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of little Donnacadh Maguire.

Shortly before 10.30am Donnacadh was found with significant injuries at Tyrconnell Street in the Moor area of Derry this morning.

He was taken to hospital where he subsequently passed away.

Mrs McCallion, who visited the area shortly after the tragic events, said:

“This is devastating for the immediate family and also for the community. The neighbours are distracted and there are a number of young families in the area.”

Mrs McCallion added: “As a mother of three young children I can’t begin to imagine the devastation this has caused.”

Tyrconnell Street remains closed this afternoon.

PSNI Inspector O’Brien said that the circumstances of the tragedy remain under investigation.

Inspector O’Brien said: “While it is possible that Donnacadh’s injuries were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle, we are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses.

“I would ask anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street this morning between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch with officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 390 of 11/07/17.”

A man has been arrested and remains in custody this evening assisting police with their enquiries.