Those behind bomb alert are damaging Derry: McCartney

Two evacuations and a major headache for residents of Lettershandoney provoked by an ongoing bomb alert in the village is doing nothing for the image of Derry, according to Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney.

Earlier today police confirmed they’ve been receiving ambiguous information from those apparently behind the security alert, which still hasn’t been resolved.

Mr. Cartney said the people responsible don’t represent the people of Derry and, on the contrary, are damaging the city’s reputation.

“This is the second alert in as many days. These alerts do nothing for the image of Derry,” he said.

“These alerts have caused disruption in the area, on two occasions residents were asked to leave their homes.

“This was a reckless attack and the last thing the people of Derry want.

“Whoever is behind this alert needs to realise they do not represent the people of Derry and stop these futile actions immediately.

“Anyone with any information on these alerts should bring it forward to the PSNI,” he added.