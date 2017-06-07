Thousands expected to attend Cemetery Sunday service

The Annual Service of Intercession for the Dead will take place in the City Cemetery this Sunday, June 11 at 6pm.

Those attending the event are advised to be in place at 5.30pm.

Families have been asked to bring their own holy water with them to the Cemetery for the blessing of the graves.

At the appropriate time, Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown will ask a representative of each family to sprinkle their family grave with the holy water. Those attending will also be asked to sprinkle neighbouring grave if there is no-one present.

There will be no holy water in the Cemetery.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Cemeteries Section, have asked that, due the large attendance expected on Cemetery Sunday, that all able bodied people park their vehicles outside the City Cemetery Grounds.

A one way traffic system will also be in operation.