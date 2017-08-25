Thousands expected to turn out for Foyle Pride parade

Thousands are expected to turn out for the Foyle Pride parade in Derry on Saturday (August 26).

The colourful procession will move off at 2pm from the Waterside Railway Station.

The parade is the main event during the Foyle Pride Festival, which has been running a diverse programme of events in the city throughout this week.

The parade will travel across to, and through, the city centre, ending at Guildhall Square, where there will be live music during the afternoon.

A Family Fun Day will also take place at the Peace Garden.

Prior to the parade, there will be a free Big Pride Breakfast at the Foyle LGBT Centre at 20 Strand Road from 11am on Saturday morning.

The Official After Parade Party will be held at Sandinos from 3pm with a barbecue and music all day, with vegetarian options available.

The Official Pre-Parade Party also takes place at Sandinos tonight (Friday) with Demi DeTourne returning as master of ceremonies at the Go Go Party. Admission £5.

A spokesperson for the Festival said: “The aim of Foyle Pride Festival is to acknowledge, empower and celebrate the LGBT community in the Derry~Londonderry area in Northern Ireland as well as the wider LGBT community as a whole.

“We are a non-profit grassroots organisation that was formed in order to hold, and continue, an annual Pride Festival.

“2017 will be our 24th year and we have grown from strength to strength. Our ethos is to continue and maximise our presence the best that we can so that we, and you, will help continue supporting equality and the rights of those who identify as LGBT.”