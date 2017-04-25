Thousands to flock in for Derry Jazz Festival

Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on Derry’s city centre this weekend as the city prepares to make some noise at the Jazz Festival.

Final preparations are being made for the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2017, which will run over five days from Thursday through to Monday.

The Council have advised that pubs and clubs aside, they have organised a wide range of alternative arenas including outdoor performances in the city centre.

Saturday sees a full line-up of young local talent taking to the stage at the Guildhall Square throughout the afternoon, where the Walled City Market will be setting up stall over the course of the weekend, while the Craft Village will also be hosting live music on both Saturday and Sunday.

Council Festivals and Events Officer Andrea Campbell, said the outdoor events would appeal to a wide ranging audience.

She said: “It’s the perfect opportunity for families and younger audiences to experience some of the atmosphere that makes the Jazz Festival such a huge draw for music lovers from all over the world.

On Saturday join the members of the Errigal Groove Orchestra for a celebration of swing from 12.15pm in the Guildhall Square, before the St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s College Big Band take to the stage at 2pm, followed by the Foyle College, Lisneal and EA Jazz Ensembles from 3pm.

The Craft Village will feature the Harry Connolly Band, the Limavady Big Band and Pontius Pilate & the Nail Drivers from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday, and Andrew Monk and Mission Impossible on Sunday afternoon beginning at 1pm.