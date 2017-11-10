Three arrested following reports of altercation in Derry

Police in Derry have arrested three men following an incident in the Argyle Street area of the city this morning (Friday).

PSNI Chief Inspector Paul McCracken said: “At approximately 3am, police received reports of an ongoing incident in the area involving a number of persons involved in an altercation.

“It was also reported that a window of a property had been broken.

“Police responded and subsequently arrested three males, aged in their 20s, on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage and other public order offences. They are currently in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 118 of 10/11/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”