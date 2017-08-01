Three Patrons to host Fatima events this month

A series of events will take place this month in the Three Patrons Parish to mark the 100th anniversary of the Virgin Mary apparitions at Fatima.

This Thursday, August 3, there will be a screening of the DVD ‘Of Fatima’ in the Upper Room at St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill at 7.30pm.

Next week, meanwhile, will see a 100th Anniversary Talk on The Message of Fatima delivered by Lida Bulf. It will take place in Our Lady’s Chapel, Galliagh, on Thursday, August 10 at 7.30pm, with everyone welcome to attend.

Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, will celebrate a special 100th Anniversary Mass at 6pm on Saturday August 19in St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill.

The Mass is open to all, and will be followed by a candlelight Rosary procession and Eucharistic Adoration,with the Rosary recited every hour until midnight for world peace.

The Marian Apparitions were reported in 1917 by three shepherd children in Fatima.