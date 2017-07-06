Three returned for trial in connection with Paul McCauley killing

Three men have been returned for trial in connection with the murder of Derry civil servant Paul McCauley.

Piper McClements (26), of The Fountain, Matthew Gillen (30), of Bond’s Hill, and Charles Buckingham (62), with an address in Margate in England, all appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

McClements and Gillen both face charges of murdering Paul McCauley who died on June 6, 2015, nine years after he was attacked at a barbecue in Derry in 2006.

Gillen also faces a charge of causing GBH to a male on July 16, 2006 and one of attempted GBH on the same date.

Buckingham is charged with withholding information in relation to the murder on December 16, 2015.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and none of the accused wished to say anything or make any statement at this stage.

They were returned for trial and released on continuing bail to appear at the Crown Court on August 29.