Thumbs up for summer festivals across Derry

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has praised all those involved in organising and putting on the summer festivals which have taken place in Derry over the past fortnight.

The Foyle MLA said the events had offered something for everyone over the summer.

Ms. Mullan was speaking after visiting a succession of local festivals over recent weeks. “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the many events and festivals that have taken place right across our city over the past fortnight,” the Foyle MLA said.

“A lot of time and effort was invested by the various organising committees and volunteers in putting on dozens of events which were attended by thousands of people of all ages. I was very heartened to see a number of young people actively helping at many of the events I attended.

“Over the years these festivals have proven to be of immeasurable benefit to the local community. It helps bring local residents together, provide summer diversionary activities for young people and opportunities for volunteering and active citizenship. It has also been instrumental in improving local confidence and boosting the feel-good factor within our communities.

“The grand finale of the festivals was the Return of the Phoenix –Féile Na Tine hosted in the Gasyard on Tuesday night. It was absolutely outstanding and something we must build on to provide a family friendly positive event that our city can be proud of.”