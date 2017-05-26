‘Tireless’ Derry clinical team scoop awards

A total of five Western Trust clinical professionals have been honoured for their work in supporting people with Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

The Western Trust winners were Dr Nina Mukherji, Gastroenterologist, Altnagelvin Hospital; Warren Edwards, Dietician, Altnagelvin Hospital; Fiona Quigley, Community Stoma Care Nurse, Shantallow Health Centre; Pauline Brown, Stoma Care Nurse, Altnagelvin Hospital and Stephanie Dunn, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Specialist Nurse, Altnagelvin Hospital.

Fiona Quigley, Community Stoma Care Nurse, Shantallow Health Centre getting her award.

Boxer Eamonn O’Kane, popular weather man Barra Best and Leah McCourt, Amateur MMA Featherweight world Champion and BJJ World Champion were among those who presented the awards on the night.

The awards recognised the dedicated work and care given to people suffering from Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), and were handed over at a ‘Night of Appreciation’ held at Belfast City Hall last Sunday to celebrate and give something back to the clinical professionals of Northern Ireland.

The event was organised by ‘Let’s Talk Crohns and Colitis’ a support charity for those suffering from IBD.

Acknowledging the outstanding achievements, Western Trust Chief Executive, Elaine Way, CBE said: “I am delighted and extremely proud of the recent accolades picked up by five of our clinical staff. These awards are an appropriate acknowledgement of the influential and inspiring work carried out across the West and our winners are truly deserving of these awards.

Pauline Brown, Stoma Care Nurse, Altnagelvin Hospital receiving her award.

“Inflammatory Bowel Disease can leave patients feeling isolated and our clinical professionals work tirelessly to support their IBD journey and to care and support their every need. I congratulate our winners and all involved.”

Let’s Talk Crohn’s and Colitis Northern Ireland is a support charity for those suffering from Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease, collectively known as Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Warren Edwards, Dietician, Altnagelvin receiving his award from Barra Best and Eamonn O'Kane.

Stephanie Dunn, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Specialist Nurse, Altnagelvin Hospital