Told PSNI: ‘I hope the ’RA blow you up’

A 34-years-old Creggan man who told police officers he hoped the IRA would blow them up when they reprimanded him about his behaviour on a drunken night out last month, has been fined £100 after appearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Karol Richard Kelly, from Beechwood Avenue, verbally abused officers when they responded to a report of disorderly behaviour in the city centre in the early hours of Tuesday, March 14, the court heard.

A Public Prosecution Service solicitor explained that police arrived in Foyle Street at approximately 2.00 am on the morning in question to find Kelly “speaking extremely loudly.”

Kelly also appeared to have been ‘quite unsteady on his feet’, the PPS solicitor said.

When approached by police, the defendant initially told the officers to “f**k off”, before adding, “I hope the ’RA blow you up”, the court heard.

Kelly ignored warnings from the PSNI and continued to shout “f**k off,” the PPS solicitor said.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDermott said Kelly was “clearly very intoxicated” on the night in question but explained that he had been acting out of character.

He said his client had reacted in a “very poor way” and that he had said “some things he does not believe.”

District Judge John Rea described his behaviour as “very objectionable.”

He fined him £100 and ordered him to pay a £15 offender levy.