Tonnes of rubbish lifted from Strand Road lanes

Tonnes of rubbish have been lifted and back lanes physically secured with locks in the Strand Road area following a major clean-up operation necessitated by the ongoing scourge of fly-tipping.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said the steps were among a number of initiatives being undertaken to address the problem, which is also being tackled through the installation of dog waste bins and litters bins.

Councillor Cooper said: “Quite a lot of work is underway on a number of initiatives along streets in the Lower Strand Road area.

“Following talks I had with the Teamwork’s project they have cleared a substantial amount of rubbish from a number of mews lanes in Barry Street, Phillip Street, Governor Road and the Meadowbank area.

“It will improve the look of the local area and environment.”

The residential area has long been plagued by fly-tipping and Colr. Cooper has appealed to residents who may need larger items lifted to get in touch with the council.

“As we head towards the busy Christmas period I would once again appeal to any resident, property owners in the area that if they need bulky goods collected for disposal that the Council offer a free collection service.

“I have also helped ensure that a number of laneways get new locks installed to improve security for local residents and prevent fly tipping. As well as this a number dog waste bins have been installed after I received a number of complaints and I have put in a request for the Council new litter bins,” said the Foyleside councillor.