Top Inishowen beauty spot vandalised

One of Inishowen’s top beauty spots has been vandalised.

Local councillors have condemed the vandalism in Swan Park, Buncrana, which was discovered on Friday.

Graffiti has been sprayed on to benches, bins and walls in the idyllic park in Buncrana, which is set to get a €200,000 facelift later this year.

Councillor Jack Murray said he was “disgusted” at the vandalism.

“I am disgusted to see someone take it upon themselves to damage property which is of such value to everyone in the community.

“It is an insult to the great work of Tidy Towns volunteers and all those who work so hard to improve the environment we live in.

“I have contacted the council to have the graffiti cleaned up and I would encourage anyone to report any activity like this should they encounter it,” he said.

Councillor Nicholas Crossan also condemned the work of the vandals.

“Swan Park is one of the most beautiful spots in Buncrana, and it is used every day by locals and visitors alike.

“In recent times the riverside walk has been tarred to make it more accessible, and €200,000 will be spent this year on upgrade works.

“Why anyone would want to vandalise it is beggars belief,” said Colr Crossan.