‘Tough line’ taken on bail breaches

District Judge Barney McElholm said he made no apologies for taking a ‘tough line’ when refusing bail to a man charged with assaulting his ex-partner at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Stephen McColgan, aged 25, was remanded in custody after he breached curfew and drank alcohol contrary to his bail conditions.

He said: “The message has to go out that courts aren’t going to tolerate domestic abuse”.