Tourism NI recognition for Bogside museum

The Museum of Free Derry has been commended at the 2017 NI Tourism Awards for its new state-of-the-art visitors App.

Shortlisted in the Tourism Innovation category, representatives of both the museum and its App designers - Dublin-based RoE2 - attended the glittering awards ceremony in Enniskillen Castle.

The App has been created for use with smartphones and helps guide visitors around the museum, allowing them to follow the narrative - in both audio and text - in a variety of languages including Irish, German, French, Italian, Spanish as well as English.

Adrian Kerr, manager of the Museum of Free Derry, said he was delighted to have been shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

“This is great recognition of the museum’s efforts to make it as accessible as possible to all and to help our many thousands of foreign visitors to fully understand the Free Derry story,” he said.

“We would also like to congratulate all of the other Derry winners and nominees.”

Andrew Dunne, Director of RoE2, added: “Our visitor engagement technology is a game changer particularly in terms of unlocking the potential of the mobile powered visitor.

“It really is the next big thing and will fast become an essential element of the visitor engagement experience.

“It allows tourist attractions to engage with visitors in a way that was never possible before, ultimately leading to a much-enhanced visitor experience.”