Tower Museum closing for two weeks for repairs to floor and reception

The Tower Museum is closing for two weeks for essential maintenance.

The facility will be closed from Monday, January 2, until Monday, January 16, to allow the floors and public reception area to be refurbished.

Museums Services manager Michelle Murray apologised for any inconvenience to the public.

“The Museum will be closed for a short time in the New Year so we can focus on carrying out some essential repairs and improvements,” she said.

“The work has been scheduled for early in January to ensure the museum is looking its best during our busy summer tourist season.

“We hope that disruption to service will be kept to a minimum and we look forward to seeing the new look reception when the work is completed in the coming weeks.”