Traffic and travel: Waterside Half Marathon 2017 essential access and lane closure information

Athletes take precedence over motorists in Derry this weekend with Derry City and Strabane District Council advising members of the public that a number of traffic and travel restrictions will be in place on Sunday September 3 to accommodate the 2017 Waterside Half Marathon.

Here’s the traffic and travel information you need to know.

This year’s race will continue the revised route with the race start taking place at 10am in Ebrington with runners finishing on the St Columb’s Park Running Track from 11.05am and 1.30pm.

The route travels along the following roads where traffic may be affected: Kings Link Roundabout, Limavady Road, Waterfoot Park, The Gransha Grounds, the A2 Dual Carriageway (southbound), Foyle Bridge (eastbound), Lower Culmore Road, Bay Road, Queens Quay, Foyle Embankment, Foyle Road (southbound to junction at Bishop Street), Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge.

To ensure the safety of the expected 2,000 and 2,300 runners taking part as well as other road users, a number of temporary traffic restrictions have been agreed following consultation with the PSNI and Dept. of Infrastructure and Roads.

These restrictions will be in place for a short time and are designed to minimise delay and inconvenience for residents and traffic.

The race route also includes extensive sections of the Council Greenway in the Waterfoot Park and Gransha area, Bay Road Park, Fort George to Council offices, Peace Bridge to Craigavon Bridge and from King Street to St Columb’s Park Running Track.

Some disruption is inevitable during the race but organisers would ask the public to be mindful of the following to keep delays to a minimum:

If possible, avoid travelling along the affected route during the event.

If you must travel during the event, please follow the signed diversions and allow some extra time for your journey. Police and race marshals will be present to provide advice.

If you live along one of the roads on the route, please help by parking your vehicle off the road for the duration of the race.

If you live off one of the main roads affected, please be careful exiting and co-operate with the police and marshals.

If you need to use the Greenway areas, perhaps you could avoid the peak period for runners (approximately from 10.10am –12noon)

The Peace Bridge will close to pedestrian traffic from 10am – 1pm.

As the event is on a Sunday morning it may be prudent to allow a little extra time to reach Church services on time.

Council apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused to you by these traffic restrictions.

Full road closures for the event are as follows:

Kings Link: One lane closure from 08:00 to 10:30.

St Columb’s Road: Access will be maintained for local residents, Ebrington and St Columb’s Park House Allotment Holders.

Limavady Road: Single Lane closure for country bound vehicles from Dale’s Corner to Caw Roundabout including King Street slip road for Limavady Road closed from 08:00-11:00. Diversion will be sign posted via Glendermott Road, Dungiven Road, Glenshane Road, Altnagelvin Roundabout, Crescent Link, Clooney Road and vice versa.

Clooney Road Dual Carriageway: Lane one closure from Northern junction with Caw Roundabout to junction with Gransha Park from 08:00-13:00. There will also be a temporary speed restriction here from 50mph to 40mph.

Madams Bank Road (Foyle Bridge): Lane one closure from Culmore Roundabout to Caw roundabout (Eastbound traffic) from 08:00 to 13:00. There will be a temporary speed restriction here from 50mph to 40mph.

Queen’s Quay: Single Lane Closure from Queen Street Roundabout to Harbour

Roundabout in southerly direction from 08:00 to 15:00. Two way traffic will be accommodated through closure.

Foyle Embankment: Lane one closure from Harbour Roundabout to Foyleside Roundabout in southerly direction from 08:00 to 15:00.

Foyle Road: From Foyleside Roundabout to Bishop Street Without for Country bound traffic only from 08:00 –15:00. Traffic will be diverted via John Street, Abercorn Road and Bishop Street Without.

Craigavon Bridge Lower Deck: Will be closed to city bound traffic from 08:00 to 12:45. From 12:45 until 15:00 traffic will only be allowed to make a right turn towards city when crossing bridge. Traffic will be diverted towards upper deck of Craigavon Bridge.

For further Traffic and Travel information, please contact Jacqueline Whoriskey on 07738544452.

Further updates are available at www.derrystrabane.com/halfmarathon.