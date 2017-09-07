Traffic: Ballykelly truck run and fun day to raise funds for Foyle Hospice this weekend

Motorists travelling between Derry and Limavady are advised to expect delays with the Ballykelly Truck Run and Fun Day featuring a convoy of articulated lorries through the village on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the public are encouraged to come along to the event in Bob Mullan’s yard on the Loughermore Road from 11.30 a.m.

There will be stalls, a bouncy castle, and, of course, the all important trucks, on display.

All proceeds from the event, which has been organised by the St. Finlough’s Friends of the Disabled Group and James’Kane, will go to the Foyle Hospice.

The organisers warn there will be some delays in Ballykelly as the trucks progress through Ballykelly between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.