Traffic calming measures to be implemented on Lonemoor later this year to improve road safety locally

The implementation of traffic calming on the Lonemoor Road and the resurfacing of the Rossdowney Road later this year will improve road safety and motoring in the Bogside, Brandywell and Waterside areas, according to Conor Loughrey, TransportNI’s Western Divisional Roads Manager.

He announced the upcoming works at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regneration Committee on Tuesday.

Referring to scheduled resurfacing projects, he said: “These include the A38 Lifford Road in Strabane and on the B530 Rossdowney Road. Local Transport and Safety Measure schemes will also be undertaken including a sightline improvement scheme on the B48 Lisnaragh Road in Plumbridge and traffic calming on the Lonemoor Road. These projects will realise significant benefits for both the local community and commuters.”