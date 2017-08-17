Traffic: Crash blocks Derry to Coleraine road

The main Derry to Coleraine road has been blocked in both directions near City of Derry Airport (CoDA) following a road traffic collision.

Drivers have been advised of delays on the Clooney Road in Derry/Londonderry just past the City of Derry airport, towards Greysteel, due to the collision.

The road is blocked in both directions.

Diversions are in place at the City of Derry Airport and at the junction of Clooney Road and Brisland Road.

There are no further details.