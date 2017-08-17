Traffic: Derry to Coleraine reopened after RTC

The main Derry to Coleraine road has been re-opened after a crash forced its closure in both directions near City of Derry Airport (CoDA) this morning.

Police have confirmed the Clooney Road in Derry/Londonderry has been re-opened following an earlier collision.

Earlier, drivers were advised of delays on the Clooney Road in Derry/Londonderry just past the City of Derry airport, towards Greysteel, due to the collision.

The road was blocked in both directions.