Traffic ‘flowing freely’ at new £475K roundabout

A campaign to get a roundabout built at an accident blackspot in Limavady has been one worth fighting for, a local councillor has said.

The roundabout at the busy junction of Greystone Road and Broad Road is part of a £475,000 scheme delivered by the former infrastructure minister, Chris Hazzard.

When he announced the plans, Mr. Hazzard said he believed the investment would “greatly improve safety for all road users at this junction, while reducing traffic conflict and delays at peak times”.

The scheme is almost complete and, according to a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson, final surfacing will take place this week, subject to weather conditions.

DUP Colr. Alan Robinson said while it’s taken five years of lobbying transport officials, and a lengthy paper trail to get the piece of infrastructure, it’s been worth it. He believes it’s making a difference already.

“I have written one last time to Transport NI on the matter however on this occasion it is to say ‘thank you’ to them and their staff for delivering a key improvement at that location.

“I hope this letter will be the final correspondence to Transport NI, and the case file dating back to 2011 can be closed,” said Colr. Robinson.

“Having monitored the new roundabout in operation, it is obvious how traffic is now free flowing.

“Even over the Easter period, with large volumes of traffic coming from and going to the North Coast, the traffic flowed remarkably well at key points.”

Colr. Robinson acknowledged while the roundabout won’t solve all traffic woes, but said he was assured it should improve safety and reduce delays at peak times.

“While we recognise that the roundabout will not be a ‘cure-all’, I am assured by experienced Transport NI officials that its construction should improve safety and reduce delays at peak times,” he added.