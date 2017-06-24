Traffic lights an option for notorious Caw Roundabout

The introduction of traffic lights to help reduce approach speeds onto the Caw Roundabout would be one way of reducing the number of ‘fender benders’ at the notorious Waterside junction.

That’s according to TransportNI’s Western Divisional Roads Manager, Conor Loughrey, who said a signalisation system at the roundabout, could help ease traffic flows.

Mr. Loughrey suggested the solution whilst addressing members of the Derry City and Strabane District Council Environment and Regeneration Committee this week.

The Caw Roundabout, which has attracted much attention from local political representatives as a result of the high proportion of accidents that have occurred on it, was raised by DUP Alderman, Graham Warke, who said he often used it while taking the morning school run.

Alderman Warke noted that the junction had been the scene of “accident after accident” and that the approach speeds of vehicles was often “very dangerous”.

The DUP councillor asked Mr. Loughrey whether a traffic light system such as that employed at the Lodge Road Roundabout in Coleraine could be used to help slow vehicles down.

Mr. Loughrey said that a signalised junction, such as those already in operation at the Pennyburn and Culmore Road roundabouts, would “certainly work there”.

The local roads chief said his department was working with the developer of 800 new homes at Ballyoan on traffic issues at Caw.