Traffic lights to be re-sequenced to address chaos at Ballyarnett roundabout

Traffic lights installed at Bradley’s Pass two years ago are to re-sequenced to help ease major congestion experienced in the Shantallow and Galliagh area over recent days.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said the traffic increase sparked by the return of the school morning run in and around Ballyarnett roundabout had led to chaos.

Colr. Duffy claimed the gridlock had resulted in five minute journeys taking up to an hour, and that some motorists were breaking the law by driving on public footpaths.

“I have been liaising with TransportNI over the past year regarding traffic management on the Racecourse Road at Ballyarnett Road roundabout, particularly in the mornings,” she said.

“I had been contacted again this week again by local residents regarding the issue.

“They were really concerned about the junction and were saying that it was traffic chaos there , with cars resorting to driving on the footpath and that five minute journeys were taking forty-five minutes to an hour.

“I got back in contact with Transport NI and asked them to repeat a survey they conducted in May,” she added.

According to Colr. Duffy TransportNI has now decided to take action by tweaking the sequence of traffic lights that were installed at Bradley’s Pass in 2015.

It’s hoped this measure will improve the traffic flow situation locally.

“They have come back to me to say they observed the road and the junction for that last number of days and they agree that the traffic is very heavy.

“As an interim measure to see if it helps they will now resequence the traffic lights at Bradley’s Pass to prevent the back up of traffic here, which in turn should ease the flow of traffic coming off the Ballyarnett roundabout.

“I welcome this interim solution and look forward to meeting with Transport NI to look at other options that would help alleviate this highly frustrating situation for local residents,” said Colr. Duffy.

During the summer, Mr. Conor Loughrey, TransportNI’s Western Divisional Roads Manager, told a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council Environment and Regeneration Committee the department was considering bringing the mid-section of the Skeoge Link road - between the Ballyarnett roundabout and the Glenabbey developments - up to four lane dual-carriageway standard.

He said: “We are looking at that. It’s a work in progess.”