One of the main routes between Derry and Strabane remains closed following a serious collision on Thursday, September 14.

AA Roadwatch Ireland is advising that the R265 between Derry and Lifford has been closed following the accident near Maggie’s Tavern.

“The Lifford/Porthall Rd (R265) is closed following a serious collision near the turnoff for Rateen,” AA Roadwatch are advising.