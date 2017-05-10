Translink to launch new Metro service in Derry

Derry is to get its own metro service in Derry as part of a major investment in bus services for the city, if new proposals from Translink are given the green light.

The new buses will be red and the service be called ‘Foyle Metro’. It will be launched on Monday September 4.

Alan Young, Translink Service Delivery Manager, told Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee that this was a “good news story” involving major investment proposals.

New routes are to be developed, while many existing routes are to extended or serviced more frequently under the plans.

Mr Young said there will be approximately 20 new buses coming in to service Derry at a cost of £180,000 each.

There will also be 12 new Goldline vehicles at a cost of £320,000, which will be used on express services, mainly of the 212 Maiden City Flyer.

“We have carried out a review of all our services in Derry. The last full review was carried out over 10 years ago and the bottom line is we needed to change things up again because the city has expanded.”

Mr Young said the Foyle Metro service will be “very much like the Metro in Belfast”.

He stressed that at the moment these were proposals and public consultation will be carried out in communities across the city over the coming weeks.

Among the new services announced is a new orbital route from Galliagh and the wider Greater Shantallow region direct to the Waterside including Altnagelvin Hospital.

There will also be increased services to Hazelbank, Eglinton.

A major part of the plans involve servicing the Glenabbey and Fernabbey areas, taking into account the many new housing estates in these areas.