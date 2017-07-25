£168,000 road improvement scheme to start

Have your say

A £168,000 road improvement scheme on the Rossdowney Road in Derry will begin next Monday, July 31, it has been confirmed.

The Waterside scheme, which will involve the resurfacing and reconstruction of 500 metres of the B530 Rossdowney Road, is due for completion by August 31, 2017.

To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors the road will be closed from August 18 to 31.

The closures will take place each day from 8am to 6pm.

Access for local residents and businesses will be accommodated during this phase of the works programme.

A diversion route via the C581 Woodburn Park and A6 Dungiven Road, and vice versa, will be available for road users who would normally use the Rossdowney Road route.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said:

“Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, motorists should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.

“The above work is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone seeking more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.