A6 temporary road closure to facilitate essential works

Overnight road closures to facilitate essential works between the Castledawson roundabout and the C557 Hillhead Road junction will be in place next week.

The work to facilitate widening of the carriageway on this stretch of the road will result in some disruption to overnight traffic.

The road closure will commence at 10pm on Monday July 17 and the road will reopen to traffic on Tuesday July 18 at 6am.

The closure will be in place again on Tuesday night from 10pm until 6am on Wednesday July 19 2017.

Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary.

DfI Roads and the A6 contractor has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however, motorists should be aware that some delays should be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

For more information about this and other schemes you can visit www.trafficwatchNI.com