All flights cancelled at City of Derry Airport after flooding

The City of Derry Airport has been forced to cancel all flights today after the building was hit by flooding overnight.

The north west, particularly Derry, was worst affected by last night’s torrential rain, which saw 63% of the average August rainfall fell within a 8-9 hours period.

City of Derry Airport

The airport has released pictures showing flooding inside the terminal building.

FLOODING REACTION: Derry battered by freak storm

As a result, all flights in and out of the airport have been cancelled today as a major clean-up operation continues.

A spokesperson for the airport advised passengers not to come to the airport and to contact their airline directly about their flights.

Passengers are also advised that heavy rain and flooding has led to hazardous driving conditions on the road.