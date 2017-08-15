Ballynagard traffic calming welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan has welcomed confirmation that traffic calming measures are now installed on the Lower Ballynagard Road in Culmore.

Colr. Hassan said: “This will make the road safer for people going to the new shopping complex that has been built there, and the many young children who cross this very busy road.

“Sinn Féin have been campaigning for these measures for some time and have been in negotiations with Transport NI for 18 months regarding the need, and installation, of traffic calming measures in the area. Thankfully they are now installed.

“We are still talking to Transport N.I about traffic issues in other areas of Culmore.”