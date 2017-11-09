Burst pipe affecting Derry water supply

A burst pipe is preventing water from reaching some properties in Derry.

City Centre Initiative (C.C.I.) contacted Water N.I. after they received several reports from local businesses that their water supply had been disrupted.

The incident is affecting homes and properties within the inner city area of Derry.

"If you require assistance or more information please contact Waterline on 03457 440088," said a C.C.I. spokesperson.

"The estimated time of restoral [sic] given by Water N.I. at present is 17:00 although they will aim to restore water supply to all premises as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.