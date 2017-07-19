Crash causing disruption to Derry bound traffic

A crash is disrupting Derry bound traffic travelling from Belfast.
The collision occurred between York Street and the M2 slipway in Belfast.
Emergency services attended the scene.
It is not yet known if there are any injuries.
