Donegal women killed in horrific Co. Louth crash named

The three Donegal women killed in a road traffic collision in Co. Louth on Friday have been named.

The deceased are 69 year-old Margret McGonigle, her daughter Mairead Munday and Rachel Battles, both in their 30s.

All three women were from west Donegal.

Gardaí in Ardee are investigating the incident that occurred south of Aclint Bridge, Ardee, Co. Louth at approximately 1am on Friday.

A three car collision occurred and one female driver (39 years), and two female passengers (37 and 69 years) are deceased. Two males are seriously injured and have been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The N2 is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and will remain closed for the day. Diversions are in place but Gardaí are asking motorists using the M1 to divert at Junction 17 for Castleblayney.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ardee Garda Station 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.