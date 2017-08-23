FLOODING: Latest update on road closures in Co Derry

Here's the latest we have on the road closures around Co Derry after last night's torrential rain and flooding incidents.
Co Derry roads closed:
A2 Clooney Road
A5 Victoria Road
Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge
Church Brae
Gregg Road
Drumnahoe Road
Co Tyrone Roads Closed
Drumeen Rd
Donaghanie Rd
A505 Cookstown Road
Camlough Road
Whitebridge Road
Plumbridge -bridge closed
Crockanboy Road
Roads Reopened
Maghermason Rd
Skeoge Rd
Letterkenny Roundabout
Buncrana Rd
Glenshane Pass passable with care
A5 Ballygawley Road
B48 Gortin Rd
