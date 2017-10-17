FULL LIST: Road closures in DERRY

Storm Ophelia resulted in some road closures across Derry.

Fallen trees and other debris are obstructing many roads - below is Traffic Watch NI's full list of all the road closures throughout Derry.

NI ROAD CLOSURES:

CO DERRY:

The Peace Bridge in Derry has been closed as a precautionary measure.

Annaghmore Road, Magherafelt closed due to a fallen tree

C558 Toberhead Road, Magherafelt - closed due to fallen NIE pole and cables

C555 Iniscarn Road, Draperstown – Closed. Diversion in place

B49 Church Street Claudy – Collapsed bridge

C504 Kilnappy Rd Drumahoe

U1180 Glenrandal Rd, Park – Collapsed bridge

U1165 Drumahoe Rd, Drumahoe is now open one way (city bound)

Fincairn Road, Drumahoe, Closed due to landslip

U1166 Ballybogie Rd Drumahoe

U1136 Gorticross Road Drumahoe is closed.

BELFAST:

East Belfast: Montrose Street, off the Albertbridge Road is closed after the front of what appears to be a derelict building collapsed. The road will be closed to facilitate placement of safety measures.

Westland Rd, Belfast. Fallen Tree

Alliance Ave, Belfast. Fallen Tree

CO ANTRIM:

Green Road Ballyclare, A57 Templepatrck Road to A8 Larne Road will remain closed overnight due to fallen tree

Bregagh Road, Stranocum, Ballymoney (The Dark Hedges) has been closed between Ballinlea Road and Ballykenver Road.

Lisburn: Reports received of lots of debris on the carriageway on Creightons Road. Exercise caution.

Benvardin Rd, Ballybogy closed due to fallen tree

Kirk Road, Stranocum Ballymoney closed due to overhanging telegraph pole. Diversion signs are in place.

Creevamoy Road, Broughshane closed - fallen tree.

Vow Road, Ballymoney closed - fallen tree.

A2 Belfast Road, Carrickfergus partially closed - fallen tree.

Loughanmore Road, Antrim closed - fallen tree.

Manse Road, Crumlin closed - fallen tree.

Ballymena Road, Portglenone partially closed - fallen tree.

A36 Shaneshill Road, Larne partially closed - fallen tree.

CO DOWN:

Ballynahinch Road out of Dromore, junction with Rock Road, multiple trees down. Road closed.

A25 Strangford Road, Downpatrick at Cricket Club - road closed

A25 Strangford Road, Downpatrick - closed at access to Quoile Centre due to fallen tree.

Ballyward Road, Castlewellan - road closed

Kiln Lane, Banbridge - road closed

Burrenbridge Road, Castlewellan - road closed

Carrags Road, Newcastle - road closed

Bryansford Road, Newcastle - road closed

B2 Lurgan Road, Dromore - road closed

C278 Loughinisland Road - road partially closed

Sunday Wells Road, Killyleagh - road closed

A50 Banbridge Road, Tullylish - road closed

A50 Katesbridge Road, Moneyslane - road closed

U4113 Kilmacrew Road, Banbridge - road closed

B176 Killough Road – Road closed – From Racecourse road near Grave Yard @ Kelly’s Corner

Upper Braniel Road is closed from the junction of Ballygowan Road to the junction of Middle Braniel Road due to a fallen tree.

Sheeptown Road, Newry closed - fallen tree.

Pound Road, Newry closed - fallen tree.

A26 High Road, Banbridge closed - flooding.

Mound Road, Warrenpoint closed - fallen tree.

Horner's Lane, Rostrevor closed - fallen tree.

Creighton's Green Road, Holywood closed - fallen tree.

Ballyvester Road, Donaghadee closed - fallen tree.

CO ARMAGH:

U8016 Old Clare Rd, Tandragee at jct with B2 Markethill Rd - closed fallen tree

Ballyknock Road, Tandragee - road closed

Dromore Road, Lurgan - road closed

Shanecracken Road, Markethill

CO TYRONE:

B160 Ballynargan Road, Coagh closed between Drumad Road and Lisnahall Road due to a fallen tree. The road is likely to remain closed overnight.

C0565 Claggan Road, Cookstown closed - fallen tree

The items below refer to locations that still affected by the August 2017 flooding event.

Co Tyrone Roads Closed:

C611 Corramore Rd Plumbridge

C624 Camlough Road, Creggan

U1232 McConnell’s Branch Road off Gorticashel Rd, Glehull,Omagh

U942 Aghaginduff Road, Killeeshill, due to collapsed culvert. Repair works will take approximately 4 weeks and local diversions are in place.

In the event of flooding, if anyone is in need of rescue dial 999 otherwise telephone the Flooding Incident Line on 0300 2000 100. The Flooding Incident Line provides a single point of contact to report when property is flooded or flooding.