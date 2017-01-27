Hazzard to look at Clady traffic ‘chaos’

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard has confirmed he is to start consultation with residents in Clady regarding HGV traffic.

The Minister, who is also seeking a meeting with Donegal County Council on the matter said: “The issue of HGV traffic using the village, essentially as a short cut, is a massive problem. I was really struck by the enormity of the problem when I visited last November and witnessed a high volume of these vehicles causing traffic chaos.

“These vehicles block the roads, are a safety hazard for pedestrians - especially school children, the elderly and cyclists.”

Mr Hazzard said the village’s historic bridge with its seven arches could be at risk of damage by these vehicles and I would like to see a weight restriction introduced.

“My officials had a productive meeting with the PSNI before Christmas to work through the practicalities of an enforcement scheme and I am awaiting confirmation on this solution.

“I am also seeking a meeting to discuss proposals with Donegal County Council which includes proposing suitable signage on the N15.

“It is distressing for the residents to have to endure these vehicles passing through what was once a tranquil village.

“I know that the consultation with the residents will be welcome news and I want to ensure that the scheme that is developed, in conjunction with other key stakeholders, will provide the most expedient outcome for all.”