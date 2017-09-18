IN FULL: List of Ryanair cancellations

Dublin-based airline Ryanair has published a full list of flights it has had to cancel due to the over-allocation of pilots' holidays.

Details have been listed on www.ryanair.com and cover the period up to October 28.

With nine airports involved in the cancellations, the carrier said up to 50 flights per day will be affected between September 21 and October 31.

